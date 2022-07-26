Angeline Schiro

July 11, 1928 - July 19, 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Angeline Schiro, 94, passed away at Union County Hospital in Anna, IL, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Angeline was born July 11, 1928, to Paul and Clara (Riggio) Schiro in Murphysboro, IL.

She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, St. Andrew Altar Society, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, and Murphysboro Senior Citizens and served as treasurer of the Murphysboro Area Senior Citizens Council. She had previously been in the St. Andrew Quilters, and the Young at Heart group.

Angeline was a retired bookkeeper at Harold W. Grob Chevrolet. She then worked at the Sallie Logan Library for eight years.

Angeline is survived by her two sisters: Minnie L. Benefield of Anna, and Frances M. Weber of Murphysboro; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Clara Schiro; two brothers: Nicholas Schiro and Vito Paul Schiro.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at Pettett Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass, with Father Joel Seipp officiating, will be at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, with visitation preceding the mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment following at St. Andrew Cemetery.

For more information, please visit