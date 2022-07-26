Angeline Schiro
July 11, 1928 - July 19, 2022
MURPHYSBORO — Angeline Schiro, 94, passed away at Union County Hospital in Anna, IL, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Angeline was born July 11, 1928, to Paul and Clara (Riggio) Schiro in Murphysboro, IL.
She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, St. Andrew Altar Society, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, and Murphysboro Senior Citizens and served as treasurer of the Murphysboro Area Senior Citizens Council. She had previously been in the St. Andrew Quilters, and the Young at Heart group.
Angeline was a retired bookkeeper at Harold W. Grob Chevrolet. She then worked at the Sallie Logan Library for eight years.
Angeline is survived by her two sisters: Minnie L. Benefield of Anna, and Frances M. Weber of Murphysboro; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Clara Schiro; two brothers: Nicholas Schiro and Vito Paul Schiro.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at Pettett Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass, with Father Joel Seipp officiating, will be at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, with visitation preceding the mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment following at St. Andrew Cemetery.
For more information, please visit
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.