Angie File
CREAL SPRINGS — Angie File, age 53 years, a resident of rural Creal Springs, IL, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home.
A service honoring the life of Angie File will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Dr. Ron Ferguson will officiate. Burial will be in the Rowan Cemetery near Makanda, IL.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12 Noon – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Care (Animal Shelter), 6228 Country Club Road, Murphysboro, IL 62966.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
