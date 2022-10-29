 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anita Louise Baltzell

GRAND TOWER – Anita Louise Baltzell, 58, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Graveside services for Anita will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower with Pastor Ritchie Pyatt officiating.

Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower assisted the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or for more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

