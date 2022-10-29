Anita Louise Baltzell
GRAND TOWER – Anita Louise Baltzell, 58, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Graveside services for Anita will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower with Pastor Ritchie Pyatt officiating.
Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower assisted the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or for more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.