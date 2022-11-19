April 23, 1938—Nov. 12, 2022

CARBONDALE — Ann Hughes Karmos, 84, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.

Ann was born on April 23, 1938 to Cary and Millie Williams in Baltimore, Maryland.

As a child, Ann moved frequently due to her father’s work as a Social Security Administrator. The family eventually settled in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she graduated from high school. After graduation, she attended Florida State University where she was a majorette with the university band. She received both a bachelor and masters degree at Florida State in mathematics. Ann’s teaching career started at the local high school where she taught for three years.

Next, she became chief writer for the Comprehensive School Mathematics Program that was funded for 10 years by the National Science Foundation. The program brought her to Southern Illinois University where she earned her PhD in Educational Psychology. She retired from the University after a 33 year tenure in Teacher Preparation in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. She had a distinguished career in teaching, publications, research, and funding.

Ann is survived by her caregiver, Hannah Presley, and a lifelong friend, Joe Karmos.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the Southern Illinois University Curriculum and Instruction Scholarship Fund. Her wish was to be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact Joe Karmos at Joeyk@siu.edu with any questions.

Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Ann, visit www.meredithfh.com