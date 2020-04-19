Ann Wade
ENERGY — Ann Wade, 71, passed away 4:04 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, in SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Ann retired from the Bank of Herrin, where she worked many different positions including as a teller and loan officer. Ann was elected to the position of city clerk in Energy which she served for several years.

Ann was a loving and caring person, who enjoyed her family, spending time with and helping others, traveling and shopping.

Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Ann was born July 31, 1948, to James A. and Jewell M. (Simpson) Frick.

Ann was united in marriage with Harry Wade on Sept. 2, 1966, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, Harry Wade of Herrin; her children, Monty and Rebecca Wade of Mahomet, Jami and Brad Burris of Energy, Donny and Jennifer Wade of Herrin; four grandchildren, Carson Burris, Braden Burris, Logan Wade and Dylan Green; brother, James A. Frick II of Cahokia and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dr. William D. Frick.

A celebration of life will be at a later date in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with Father Ken Schaefer officiating. Interment will be in San Carlo Catholic Cemetery in Herrin.

Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church or to OLMC New School Fund, in care of 316 W. Monroe, Herrin, IL 62948.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a life story or condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

