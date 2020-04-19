× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ENERGY — Ann Wade, 71, passed away 4:04 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, in SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Ann retired from the Bank of Herrin, where she worked many different positions including as a teller and loan officer. Ann was elected to the position of city clerk in Energy which she served for several years.

Ann was a loving and caring person, who enjoyed her family, spending time with and helping others, traveling and shopping.

Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Ann was born July 31, 1948, to James A. and Jewell M. (Simpson) Frick.

Ann was united in marriage with Harry Wade on Sept. 2, 1966, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, Harry Wade of Herrin; her children, Monty and Rebecca Wade of Mahomet, Jami and Brad Burris of Energy, Donny and Jennifer Wade of Herrin; four grandchildren, Carson Burris, Braden Burris, Logan Wade and Dylan Green; brother, James A. Frick II of Cahokia and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dr. William D. Frick.