Anna "Ann" (Obermayr) Price

1932 - 2021

CARBONDALE — Anna "Ann" (Obermayr) Price, age 89, of Carbondale, formally of Falls Church, VA, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Marion, IL.

Ann was born in Marchtrenk, Austria in 1932. A GI bride, she married Jeremiah "Gene" Price of West Milton, PA, in Linz, Austria in 1955. She agreed to go out with him after his feet were sunburned at the public pool when he went to see her.

Ann loved to swim several miles a week, work out, walk several miles each day, and garden. She had such a green thumb that it was believed if she stuck it in soil it would root!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene. She is survived by daughter Debra (Price) Sarvela (Paul, deceased); and grandchildren Kristin and John (Erika).

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Epiphany Lutheran Church with Rev. John Annable officiating.

Memorial gifts may be given to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1501 Chautauqua, Carbondale, IL 62901.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or story of Ann, visit www.meredithfh.com.