CARBONDALE — Anna Laura Vaughn, 94, passed quietly at her Carbondale home on June 18, 2022.

She was married to Victor Vaughn, her beloved husband, for over 50 years.

Anna leaves many nieces and nephews around the country who will cherish her memory.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.