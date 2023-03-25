Anna Lou Gooch

Oct. 14, 1932 - Mar. 23, 2023

MURPHYSBORO – Anna Lou Gooch, 90, traded in her earthly home Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by loving family and entered into the pearly gates of Heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale with Rev. Paul Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Murdale Baptist Church and Wednesday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Murdale Baptist Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Lou, visit www.meredithfh.com.