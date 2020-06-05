Anna Mae (Ellis) Childers
0 entries

Anna Mae (Ellis) Childers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Mae (Ellis) Childers

MURPHYSBORO — Anna Mae (Ellis) Childers, age 95 of Murphysboro, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Integrity Nursing Home.

Services will be private with interment in Mount Pleasant Jerusalem Cemetery in Pomona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News