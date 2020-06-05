× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURPHYSBORO — Anna Mae (Ellis) Childers, age 95 of Murphysboro, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Integrity Nursing Home.

Services will be private with interment in Mount Pleasant Jerusalem Cemetery in Pomona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com