Anna Mae Smith

1927 - 2022

JACKSONVILLE, IL — Anna Mae (Menteer) Smith, 95, died at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June. 24, 2022, at Heritage Nursing Home Jacksonville, Illinois.

Anna Mae was born June 17, 1927, to Gilbert and Linnie (Miller) Menteer in the house at 508 Kennicott, Carbondale, Illinois. She married Lloyd Velmer Smith on November 19, 1948, in Carbondale. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1996.

After they married, Anna Mae and Lloyd lived in Sycamore Illinois for 45 years where she worked as a beautician with a shop in the home and he worked at Anaconda copper mill. They moved to Carbondale in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Linnie (Miller) Menteer; her brothers, George Robert Menteer, John Glennon Menteer, Phillip Menteer and Fred "Jake" Menteer; and three sisters, Mary Margaret Menteer, Frances Williams, Elizabeth Josephine Benton.

Survivors include her sons, Gary L. Smith (Elizabeth Susan) and John Smith (Donna); grandchildren, Edward Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Elizabeth Hernandez, and Jake Smith and many loving nieces and nephews.

Anna Mae attended Carbondale High School and worked at Smitty's Confectionary a restaurant downtown Carbondale. The owner Byford Smith lamented that he hadn't written to his brother, Lloyd, who was serving in England during World War II so Anna Mae volunteered to write him. They exchanged many letters, dated after the war was over and married.

She was a member of St. Francis Catholic faith and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Carbondale. Anna Mae loved to tease, she had fun wherever she went. She was an avid cook and she loved to paint nature scenes, play with her grandchildren and spend time with her family and friends.

A Funeral Mass for Anna Mae will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions towards the Acoustic Neuroma Association https://www.anausa.org/.

Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Anna Mae, visit www.meredithfh.com .