Anna Mae Wells

1936 - 2021

Anna Mae Wells, 84 of Herrin, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Anna Mae retired as a manager for K-Mart in Carbondale.

Anna Mae was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Anna Mae was born October 16, 1936 in Herrin, Illinois to Charles and Sylvia (Pellegrini) Garnati.

Anna Mae was united in marriage to Charles D. "Bud" Wells on July 3, 1953 in Herrin, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1999.

Surviving is a son, Bob Wells of Herrin; daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Wells of Herrin; granddaughter, Christina Rossin of Herrin; four great grandchildren; brother, Sam Garnati of Herrin; two nieces, Karla (Robert) Mees of Carterville, Sylvia (Bob) Collins of Bourbonnais, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son Randy Charles Wells, parents and a sister, Rose Smith.