Anna Mae Wells
1936 - 2021
Anna Mae Wells, 84 of Herrin, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.
Anna Mae retired as a manager for K-Mart in Carbondale.
Anna Mae was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.
Anna Mae was born October 16, 1936 in Herrin, Illinois to Charles and Sylvia (Pellegrini) Garnati.
Anna Mae was united in marriage to Charles D. "Bud" Wells on July 3, 1953 in Herrin, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1999.
Surviving is a son, Bob Wells of Herrin; daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Wells of Herrin; granddaughter, Christina Rossin of Herrin; four great grandchildren; brother, Sam Garnati of Herrin; two nieces, Karla (Robert) Mees of Carterville, Sylvia (Bob) Collins of Bourbonnais, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Randy Charles Wells, parents and a sister, Rose Smith.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to the Herrin Community Food Pantry; envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed in c/o Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, P. O. Box 2071, Herrin, IL 62948.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, the wearing of facial masks is REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.
