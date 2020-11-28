Anna Morris

Anna was a lifelong educator, having spent a majority of her career as a teacher at Herrin High School. She served 24 years as legislative liaison for the State and Williamson County Chapter of the Retired Teachers' Association; and as the scholarship chair for the Carbondale branch of the American Association of University Women. She enthusiastically followed the growth and advancement of her former students and frequently personally encouraged them. Recently, she received an anonymous letter from one living in California who noted, “Thank you for your presence, your kindness, and your caring. You were a class act.”