Anna Rose "Sis" Davis

June 16, 1930 - Sep. 5, 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Anna Rose "Sis" Davis of Murphysboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

She was born June 16, 1930, to Clarence Hubert and Anna May (Heininger) Davis.

Anna was a retired human resource assistant at Union Carbide Company out of Paducah, KY.

She loved gardening, canning, card playing, bowling and camping.

Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her loved ones.

Anna is survived by her three brothers: Clarence (Fred) and Donna Davis, James (Jim) and Faith Davis and Donald (Don) Davis all of Murphysboro; nieces and nephews that through the years were her own children by love; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Georgia Maude (Davis) Sides; two sisters-in-law: Judy Davis and Dee Davis; and one lifelong friend and sister in love, Margaret (Babe) Sweitzer.

Graveside Services for Anna Rose "Sis" Davis will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park with Jim Easton officiating. Inurnment will follow.

Friends and family are asked to go directly to the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

