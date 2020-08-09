× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anne Burgess Rowe died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Burt H. Rowe Jr.; loving mother of Martin B. Rowe (Angela) of Harrisburg, Marianna Rowe Deal, Caroline Rowe Carter (Dana) and the late Rachelle L. Rowe; dear grandmother of Garrett Rowe, Seth, Grace and Jesse Deal, Claire Rowe, Lauren and Philip Freinberg; dear sister of George Burgess (Joan), Elizabeth "Liz" Clarke and the late Megrew Burgess; dear aunt and great-aunt.

Anne was a graduate of Stephens College and the Kansas City Art Institute.

A loving, devoted mother and a mentor to many, she was a talented and well known portrait artist for more than 60 years. In the last 15 years of her life she became a recognized competitive ballroom dancer. Anne was a tutor to numerous disadvantaged individuals, and an avid world traveler. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.

A private family service was Saturday, Aug. 8, in the Church of St. Michael and St. George in Clayton, Missouri. Committal was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Artists' Guild and the International Institute or to the Church of St. Michael and St. George.

Lupton Chapel in University City, Missouri, was in charge arrangements.