Anne took great joy in the natural world and was an active hiker well into her 80's. She was an avid gardener and took great joy from the management of her small homestead on Hunt Road. Anne was a longtime member of the Morning Etude Music Club, and sang with the Lorelei Singers for many years. When Anne's vision deteriorated due to Macular Degeneration, she enthusiastically adapted, acquiring new skills for managing her daily life. Unlike many of her generation, Anne embraced technology that allowed her to use email, online banking, and downloading audio books to her MP3 Player. A voracious reader, with amazing recall, Anne was eager to discuss what she read. Recent conversation topics included climate change, species extinction, and Nancy Pelosi's biography.

Anne had many good stories to tell for those who asked. No matter how long one knew Anne, there were often surprising new life experiences or events that might be revealed during a conversation.

Anne supported dozens of organizations, generously, volunteering her time, as well as financial support. In the last months of her life Anne was funded an endowment in the SIU School of Music, dedicated to the memory of her uncle, musician, composer, and music editor Carl Deis. Anne then declared she was satisfied having completed all of her life goals.

A celebration of Anne's long and eventful life will be scheduled once friends and family can gather safely. Memorial gifts may be given to the SIU Foundation, designated for the Carl Deis Music Composition Endowment (SIU Foundation, 1235 Douglas Drive – Mailcode 6805, Carbondale, IL 62901 or www.siuf.org/giving), The Women's Center, Green Earth, Shawnee Group Sierra Club, or a social or environmental organization of the donor's choice.