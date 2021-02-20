Anne Hill
Apr. 9, 1916 - Feb. 15, 2021
CARBONDALE — Anne Hill, age 104, of Carbondale, died peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, in Carbondale, IL. Anne was born on April 9, 1916, in Westwood, NJ, and called many places home during her long life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Camilla, brother, Edgar, and beloved cousin, Lila Deis-Lauby. Anne is survived by her cousins: Paul Deis, Noel Deis, Karl Lauby, Alice Pifer, Alexandra Deis-Lauby; and innumerable friends, from many locales.
Anne will long be remembered for her commitment to build a just society and a sustainable relationship between humans and the environment. She was a tireless social, political, and environmental activist. She was an active member of numerous organizations, volunteering her time as a leader and newsletter editor for many of these groups.
Anne was a passionate supporter of music and theater, and has been recognized by the community and SIU for her contributions to the arts. She donated generously to schools, community groups, and political campaigns. Born before women could vote, Anne enthusiastically supported women candidates, and was jubilant that she had lived long enough to celebrate the election of the first woman vice-president.
Anne lived in numerous places and engaged in many jobs and pursuits in her long life. Anne served in the Red Cross on Guam during and after WWII. As a young woman she worked as a labor organizer, first in Ohio, then in Chicago. Anne moved to Carbondale in 1979, taking a job in Office Systems and Computing Affairs at SIUC. Following her retirement in 1981, Anne completed a Masters of Arts Degree, with an assistantship in the English Department.
Anne took great joy in the natural world and was an active hiker well into her 80's. She was an avid gardener and took great joy from the management of her small homestead on Hunt Road. Anne was a longtime member of the Morning Etude Music Club, and sang with the Lorelei Singers for many years. When Anne's vision deteriorated due to Macular Degeneration, she enthusiastically adapted, acquiring new skills for managing her daily life. Unlike many of her generation, Anne embraced technology that allowed her to use email, online banking, and downloading audio books to her MP3 Player. A voracious reader, with amazing recall, Anne was eager to discuss what she read. Recent conversation topics included climate change, species extinction, and Nancy Pelosi's biography.
Anne had many good stories to tell for those who asked. No matter how long one knew Anne, there were often surprising new life experiences or events that might be revealed during a conversation.
Anne supported dozens of organizations, generously, volunteering her time, as well as financial support. In the last months of her life Anne was funded an endowment in the SIU School of Music, dedicated to the memory of her uncle, musician, composer, and music editor Carl Deis. Anne then declared she was satisfied having completed all of her life goals.
A celebration of Anne's long and eventful life will be scheduled once friends and family can gather safely. Memorial gifts may be given to the SIU Foundation, designated for the Carl Deis Music Composition Endowment (SIU Foundation, 1235 Douglas Drive – Mailcode 6805, Carbondale, IL 62901 or www.siuf.org/giving), The Women's Center, Green Earth, Shawnee Group Sierra Club, or a social or environmental organization of the donor's choice. Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted with arrangements. To share in community condolences or leave a story or memory about Anne, please visit www.meredithfh.com
