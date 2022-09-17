 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony Ronald Herring

CARBONDALE — Ron Herring, age 83, of Carbondale passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Lakeland Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association, 1950 Craig Rd, Ste 200, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146.

For more information or to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

