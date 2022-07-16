Anthony (Tony) Marcus Robinson
LOS ANGELES, CA — Anthony (Tony) Marcus Robinson passed away on June 28, 2022, in Los Angeles surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He graduated from Harrisburg High School and attended SIU Carbondale.
He was a musician who loved guitars, rock-n-roll music and heavy metal. He loved fishing with his grandfather, Pop, and when his brother was born he put Daniel in his bed with a fishing rod and a picture.
He was a gifted artist, musician, and tattoo artist.
He leaves behind a large family that loves him more than words can express. Tony was known for his enormous heart and love of his family.
His mother Vivian Robinson requests that memorial donations be made to the Poshard Foundation, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville, IL 62918 or online at Poshardfoundation.org/donate.
