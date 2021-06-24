Antoinette G. Thomas
1926 - 2021
CARBONDALE – Antoinette G. Thomas, 94, passed away under hospice care on June 22, 2021.
Antoinette was born on December 23, 1926 in Kenilworth, IL to Fred and Estelle Gage.
Antoinette graduated from Carlton College and briefly taught school in New Albany, IN before returning to Washington State to receive her Master's Degree in Botany. She then attended IUPUI to earn an M.D. Degree specializing in Pathology.
Antoinette worked as a Pathologist in Illinois and Indiana and was a Pathologist at Carbondale Clinic until her retirement.
Antoinette and her husband of 60 years, "Tommy", loved to travel out West and enjoyed visiting family and friends. They were both avid photographers and were very involved members of Carbondale Church of Christ.
Antoinette is survived by her nephews: Robert (Penny) Wiedeback of Spring Hill, FL and Fred (Cindy) Wiedeback of Boise, ID.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George "Tommy" Thomas, her parents, Fred and Estelle Gage, and her sister, Marion Wiedeback.
Visitation and service will be at Carbondale Church of Christ, 1805 W. Sycamore St. on Friday, June 25, 2021, visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed with service at 11:00. Meal immediately following graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
