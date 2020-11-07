MURPHYSBORO — Antoinette “Toni” Huppert, 83, went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020.

She was born January 1937 to Carlo and Lena (Congiardo) Riggio of Murphysboro.

Toni was a warm, thoughtful, kind and loving person who would go the extra mile to help others. She was artistic and enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing, and loved the beauty of the ocean. Her love for her family was so warming and she had a special love for all animals and children.

She retired after 25 years of faithful service with SIU Carbondale Micro Biology Department.

She was a member of Pate Chapel Church in Murphysboro.

Toni is survived by her devoted husband of 21 years, Richard Huppert; two daughters, Shari Gower of San Francisco, Calfornia, and Karen Gower of San Diego, California; nieces; nephews; a host of friends; and a special friend, Michael Brown.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was conducted May 2020 in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Interment followed. A Celebration of her life is planned for the Spring of 2021, hosted by the family.

"RIP mom, you are loved very much. Your life made a difference to so many."