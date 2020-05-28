Antonia Roma Poggas

Antonia was born April 22, 1934, in Christopher to Charles and Stella (Bartkowski) Krajewski. She spent most of her childhood growing up on the family farm in Cleburne. Her family moved to Zeigler during her high school years, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Marion “Marino” Poggas. They were married July 5, 1952, and for nearly 49 years, their family and friends witnessed a life filled with true love and devotion.

She is survived by her children, Marion and Christy Poggas of Zeigler, Maria and John Kretz of Christopher, and Antoinette and Jaime Moyers of Herrin; her grandchildren, Ami and Anthony Hargrove of Christopher, Christo and Maggie Poggas of Marengo, Emily and Wayne Wilson of Spring Hills, Tennessee, Stefanie and Anthony Pasquino of Herrin, Braden and Brittany Moyers of Zeigler, and Joe and Megan Kretz of Hannibal, Missouri; and her great-grandchildren, Amiah, Hayley, Allie, Trent, Madilyn, Athan, Lukas, Grayson, Brennan, Hunter, Mila, Bennett, Aralynn, and Makson. She is also survived by her sisters, Charlene Pfau and Irene Cheval.

After many years of dedicated service, Antonia retired from Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. Antonia was a very talented seamstress and crafter. She and Marino loved to fish and tinker in the woodworking shop. And they loved to dance, much to the delight of those who watched them grace a dance floor. She was also a woman of great character. She lived her life quietly and generously, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a woman full of unconditional love, given through a heart that knew a loving God. She was a woman who adored her family, whose face lit up at the very mention of their names. And she was a woman of great strength, even to the very end of her journey in this life. While we, her family, will forever miss her, we take comfort in knowing she is once again with her beloved Marino. His wait for her is over, and they are now dancing on the golden streets of heaven. To that we say “Opa!”