Archie Bob Henderson
August 22, 1942 - March 9, 2021
MARION — Archie Bob Henderson, of Marion, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born on August 22, 1942, in Vienna, IL, the son of Everett and Violet (Jackson) Henderson.
Bob served as President of his senior graduating class of the University of Illinois School of Law in 1966. He practiced law in southern Illinois until 1988, when he left the law profession to pursue various entrepreneurial interests until his retirement in 2019.
He was united in marriage to Lynn Anne Keller of Marion, on January 24, 1964, and together they enjoyed over 57 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn A. Henderson of Marion; daughter, Patricia (Ed) Henderson Moake of Marion; son, Scott (Michelle) Henderson of Savoy, IL; sister, Shelba (Henderson) Brown of Ruther Glen, VA; granddaughters: Jennifer Moake Head, Sarah (Zach) Moake Kwasniewski and Taylor Henderson; grandson, Ryan Henderson; great grandchildren: Asher Pierce, Amaya Peairs and Mason Kwasniewski; several nieces and nephews, other extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Violet Henderson and sister, Shirley (Test) May.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
Per his request, there will not be any services at this time.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Hospice of Southern Illinois."
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.