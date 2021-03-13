Archie Bob Henderson

August 22, 1942 - March 9, 2021

MARION — Archie Bob Henderson, of Marion, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born on August 22, 1942, in Vienna, IL, the son of Everett and Violet (Jackson) Henderson.

Bob served as President of his senior graduating class of the University of Illinois School of Law in 1966. He practiced law in southern Illinois until 1988, when he left the law profession to pursue various entrepreneurial interests until his retirement in 2019.

He was united in marriage to Lynn Anne Keller of Marion, on January 24, 1964, and together they enjoyed over 57 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn A. Henderson of Marion; daughter, Patricia (Ed) Henderson Moake of Marion; son, Scott (Michelle) Henderson of Savoy, IL; sister, Shelba (Henderson) Brown of Ruther Glen, VA; granddaughters: Jennifer Moake Head, Sarah (Zach) Moake Kwasniewski and Taylor Henderson; grandson, Ryan Henderson; great grandchildren: Asher Pierce, Amaya Peairs and Mason Kwasniewski; several nieces and nephews, other extended family and many friends.