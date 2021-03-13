 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archie Bob Henderson
0 entries

Archie Bob Henderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Archie Bob Henderson

August 22, 1942 - March 9, 2021

MARION — Archie Bob Henderson, of Marion, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born on August 22, 1942, in Vienna, IL, the son of Everett and Violet (Jackson) Henderson.

Bob served as President of his senior graduating class of the University of Illinois School of Law in 1966. He practiced law in southern Illinois until 1988, when he left the law profession to pursue various entrepreneurial interests until his retirement in 2019.

He was united in marriage to Lynn Anne Keller of Marion, on January 24, 1964, and together they enjoyed over 57 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn A. Henderson of Marion; daughter, Patricia (Ed) Henderson Moake of Marion; son, Scott (Michelle) Henderson of Savoy, IL; sister, Shelba (Henderson) Brown of Ruther Glen, VA; granddaughters: Jennifer Moake Head, Sarah (Zach) Moake Kwasniewski and Taylor Henderson; grandson, Ryan Henderson; great grandchildren: Asher Pierce, Amaya Peairs and Mason Kwasniewski; several nieces and nephews, other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Violet Henderson and sister, Shirley (Test) May.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

Per his request, there will not be any services at this time.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Hospice of Southern Illinois."

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News