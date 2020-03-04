MURPHYSBORO — Archie Dean Verseman, 84, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Archie was born March 4, 1935, in Jacob, to Edmund Verseman and Rose (Darnsteadt) Verseman.

He had served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.

Archie had worked as a lineman for Ameren-CIPS for 44 years.

Mr. Verseman was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro and served as a deacon, trustee, and held other positions at the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He married Rosetta Jackson on Dec. 18, 1954, in Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro, and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Debra (Roy) Loman of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Jeff (Shari) Verseman of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and David Verseman of Murphysboro.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Carol, Roger, and Kenneth Verseman; and his parents.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Pettett Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Burial will be in Murdale Gardens of Memory, with military services conducted by the Paul Stout American Legion Post 127 in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.