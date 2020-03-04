Archie Dean Verseman
0 entries

Archie Dean Verseman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Archie Dean Verseman, 84, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Archie was born March 4, 1935, in Jacob, to Edmund Verseman and Rose (Darnsteadt) Verseman.

He had served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.

Archie had worked as a lineman for Ameren-CIPS for 44 years.

Mr. Verseman was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro and served as a deacon, trustee, and held other positions at the church.

He married Rosetta Jackson on Dec. 18, 1954, in Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro, and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Debra (Roy) Loman of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Jeff (Shari) Verseman of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and David Verseman of Murphysboro.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Carol, Roger, and Kenneth Verseman; and his parents.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Pettett Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Burial will be in Murdale Gardens of Memory, with military services conducted by the Paul Stout American Legion Post 127 in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Alzheimer's Association, or to Elm Street Baptist Church.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Archie Verseman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Pettett Funeral Home
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Archie's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
3:00PM
Pettett Funeral Home
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Archie's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News