MURPHYSBORO — Archie Dean Verseman, 84, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Archie was born March 4, 1935, in Jacob, to Edmund Verseman and Rose (Darnsteadt) Verseman.
He had served in the U.S. Army during peacetime.
Archie had worked as a lineman for Ameren-CIPS for 44 years.
Mr. Verseman was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro and served as a deacon, trustee, and held other positions at the church.
He married Rosetta Jackson on Dec. 18, 1954, in Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children, Debra (Roy) Loman of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Jeff (Shari) Verseman of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and David Verseman of Murphysboro.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Carol, Roger, and Kenneth Verseman; and his parents.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Pettett Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Burial will be in Murdale Gardens of Memory, with military services conducted by the Paul Stout American Legion Post 127 in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Alzheimer's Association, or to Elm Street Baptist Church.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
3:00PM
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
