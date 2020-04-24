BENTON — Arnold Nadler, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
"Our extended family has lost our role model, who was a dedicated, affectionate and steadfast rock and haven for all of us. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all his heart and soul. He will be sorely missed as the patriarch of our family and our core and our source of goodness, honesty, advice and trust. Every family should be as lucky as we were to have this wonderful man in all or our lives."
Arnold started his life in Wilsonville, Macoupin County, born April (1928) to Elsie (Bourlard) and William “Bill” Nadler. He had a fun, resourceful and loving family growing up in a small supportive Italian community where his father worked in Coal Mine 4. Arnold distinguished himself early, played in a big band, tended bar at “the Club,” provided carpenter services and co-owned the area's first bowling alley.
Arnold served with distinction in the Korean War (1950-1952) Company C, 17th Regiment Combat Team, 7th Division North Korea. Upon returning home he attended the newly formed vocational education program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU-C) obtaining first a BS and then a MS in vocational education. While attending school, he met the love of his life and soul mate Rosalie Whitecotton.
Arnold and Rosalie built their first house in Herrin, while he oversaw the Building trades program at Royalton high school. They were blessed with the arrival of their children Richard, Susan and Valerie while living in Herrin. Rosalie and Arnold then moved to Sesser where he continued teaching building trades at Sesser High School. Sesser was a great place for the new family and many, many friends were established. Long summer afternoons were spent with fellow teachers and friends on porches while all of the children were playing games in vacant lots. Arnold built a new home in Sesser as well as many building trade homes on South Broadway in Sesser. As the family continued to grow a second home was built in Sesser and their fourth child, Joel, was born. From Sesser they moved to Benton again for Arnold to teach the Building Trades program at Benton High School. Throughout all his teaching he also worked as a master carpenter and built and remodeled many homes in Southern Illinois. He often oversaw the entire building process from creating the original architectural plans to final finishing of the houses he built. The impact of the number of houses he built in Benton resulted in being honored with his own street, Nadler Drive, in Benton. The children moved on to homes of their own; however Benton, a great community with many great friends, remained “home” for all the family.
Arnold's passions included family history, gardening and fishing. He researched the family history extensively and was a source of information for all who shared his passion for their families past. He also provided the entire family and community with produce from his garden. The grandkids all wanted to go fishing with grandpa.
Rosalie, his wife and partner, was the love of his life serving him gourmet meals, taking care of the children and house in an extraordinary way, and loving him as only she could. Susan married Bob Blaylock and currently lives in Huron, Ohio and has two children, Doug and Richard. Valerie married Scott Newberry and lives in Marion and also has two children, Angie and Greg. Joel married Lisa Mix and has one son, Raymond. Joel is now married to Meghan Lowery and currently lives in Indianapolis. Both Valerie and Joel attended and received doctorate degrees from SIUC and became teachers, just like Dad. There are five grandchildren, Doug and wife, Heidi, Blaylock of O'Fallon; Angie and husband,, Tim, Belford of Marion; Richard Blaylock and wife, Besse, Rawitsch of Wilmington, North Carolina; Greg and wife, Jennifer, Newberry of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada; and Raymond Nadler of Carbondale. There are seven great-grandchildren; Jared and Travis Blaylock, Sherri and husband, Trenton Pulley, Aidan Belford, and Gregory, Savannah, and Jonathan Newberry. There is a great-great grandchild, Natalie Jo Pulley.
Arnold was preceded in death by his beloved son, Richard Dale Nadler.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.patefh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.