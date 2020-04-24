Arnold Nadler

"Our extended family has lost our role model, who was a dedicated, affectionate and steadfast rock and haven for all of us. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all his heart and soul. He will be sorely missed as the patriarch of our family and our core and our source of goodness, honesty, advice and trust. Every family should be as lucky as we were to have this wonderful man in all or our lives."

Arnold and Rosalie built their first house in Herrin, while he oversaw the Building trades program at Royalton high school. They were blessed with the arrival of their children Richard, Susan and Valerie while living in Herrin. Rosalie and Arnold then moved to Sesser where he continued teaching building trades at Sesser High School. Sesser was a great place for the new family and many, many friends were established. Long summer afternoons were spent with fellow teachers and friends on porches while all of the children were playing games in vacant lots. Arnold built a new home in Sesser as well as many building trade homes on South Broadway in Sesser. As the family continued to grow a second home was built in Sesser and their fourth child, Joel, was born. From Sesser they moved to Benton again for Arnold to teach the Building Trades program at Benton High School. Throughout all his teaching he also worked as a master carpenter and built and remodeled many homes in Southern Illinois. He often oversaw the entire building process from creating the original architectural plans to final finishing of the houses he built. The impact of the number of houses he built in Benton resulted in being honored with his own street, Nadler Drive, in Benton. The children moved on to homes of their own; however Benton, a great community with many great friends, remained “home” for all the family.