Arthur J. (Jerry) Whittington

1937 - 2022

TAMAROA — Arthur J. (Jerry) Whittington, 84, of Tamaroa went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he dearly loved, at 12:50 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Pinckneyville Community Hospital.

Jerry became a Christian at the age of ten at a revival meeting at the church of the Nazarene in Whittington, IL.

Jerry was born to Arthur B. and Velma B. (Cockrum) Whittington on May 16, 1937 at Whittington, IL.

Jerry was the last of nine children.

After graduating from Benton High School, Jerry went to college to become a secondary math teacher. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene College (now University).

Jerry taught two years in Ohio, seven years in Gridley, IL and then twenty-seven years in Du Quoin, IL.

Although Jerry's major was in math, he also taught some World History, Civics and Science. The teaching of geometry was his love. He also served by being on the Board of Education of Tamaroa Grade School for fifteen and a half years. He was president of the Board for fourteen and a half of those years.

Jerry joined the Church of the Nazarene at a young age and served it by holding several offices in it: Sunday School Superintendent, Young peoples president, treasurer, trustee, chairman of the board and supply pastor.

In college Jerry met Rosalie Downs, and they married on March 26, 1959 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and she passed away June 9, 2016.

He is survived by four children - Christina (Paul Jr.) Kuberski of Tamaroa, IL, Mark (Susan) Whittington of Valonia, IN, Dawn (Holly) Whittington of Phoenix, AZ, and Tim Whittington of Kansas City, MO, and one sister - Roberta Channell of Winthrop Harbor, IL. He is also survived by nine grandchildren - Joshua (Desiree) Kuberski, Zachary Kuberski, Mara Kuberski, Maggie (Jordan) Raynor, Hannah (Mitch) Atchison, Luke Whittington, Mariya Blue, Jorien Williams and Ashlyn Whittington, four great grandsons - Hudson Raynor, Brooks Raynor, Barrett Raynor and Logan Kuberski, several nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two infant daughters - Marquita Rose and Carol Sue, four brothers - John, Kenneth, Noel and Charles and three sisters - Mildred Hill, Mary Bradley and Ila Gibbons.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa with Rev. David Downs and Rev. Larry Barnhart officiating.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to service time Thursday at the Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa.

Burial will be in the Masonic and Odd fellows Cemetery in Benton.Friends may make memorials to the Olivet Nazarene University and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.