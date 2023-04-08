Arthur Karl King
Feb. 11, 1941 - Jan. 17, 2023
CARY, NC – Arthur Karl King, 81, of Cary, North Carolina, formerly of Carbondale, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacquelyn King; son Martin (Kathryn) of Lincolnshire, Illinois; daughter Amanda Potocky (Chris) of Cary, North Carolina; and grandchildren Ellen, David and Teresa.
Cremation was accorded in North Carolina. A celebration of life service will be held at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. John Annable officiating. Inurnment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Columbarium.
A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale School of Music or missions through St Luke's UMC Indianapolis.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.
To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.