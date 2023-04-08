Arthur Karl King

Feb. 11, 1941 - Jan. 17, 2023

CARY, NC – Arthur Karl King, 81, of Cary, North Carolina, formerly of Carbondale, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacquelyn King; son Martin (Kathryn) of Lincolnshire, Illinois; daughter Amanda Potocky (Chris) of Cary, North Carolina; and grandchildren Ellen, David and Teresa.

Cremation was accorded in North Carolina. A celebration of life service will be held at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. John Annable officiating. Inurnment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Columbarium.

A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale School of Music or missions through St Luke's UMC Indianapolis.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.