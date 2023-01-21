Arthur Karl King

1941 - 2023

CARY – Arthur Karl King, 81, of Cary, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.

Arthur was born in Chicago, Illinois on Feb. 11, 1941 to the late Elmer and Virginia King. Art grew up in Chicago, Palos Heights and Kankakee, Illinois; graduated from University of Illinois College of Pharmacy; and joined his grandfather, uncle, father and cousin in the pharmacy field. He also completed a Masters degree in health administration. He practiced pharmacy in large hospitals in the Chicago area before accepting a position as Director of Pharmacy at Southern Illinois Hospital in Carbondale.

He and Jackie raised their family in Carbondale for 25 years before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana, continuing to work in pharmacy until 2008, and finally relocating to Cary, North Carolina in 2020. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed attending many home games with season tickets. He also loved college sports and was an active supporter of SIU Carbondale athletics. He enjoyed choral singing and participated in church and community choirs for 40 years, including tours through Europe and the US.

He and Jackie enjoyed traveling, particularly to China, Vietnam and Nepal. He participated in mission work locally and in Sierra Leone. They traveled to all but two states.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacquelyn King; son Martin (Kathryn) of Lincolnshire, Illinois, daughter Amanda Potocky (Chris) of Cary, North Carolina, and grandchildren Ellen, David and Teresa.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be donated to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale School of Music or missions through St Luke's UMC Indianapolis.

A reception honoring his life will be held at St Luke's UMC Indianapolis on Feb. 11, and interment will be at Pleasant Gardens in Murphysboro, Illinois, on April 22.

