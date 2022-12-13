Audrey Thornton, Jr.

1939 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Audrey Thornton, Jr. 83, of Carbondale, Illinois passed away peacefully of injuries after a traffic accident. He was welcomed into God's kingdom, surrounded by his caring nurses of AccentCare Hospice in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 4, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday Dec. 17 in Columbia, MO. His final resting place will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO.

Audrey was born on Nov. 13, 1939 in Columbia, Missouri. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1958 and completed a management certificate and master butcher certification.

Audrey is survived by his children, sons Audrey, Eddie and Jonah, daughters Gina Dana, sisters Earnestine, Barbara, Earlene and Elsie, brothers George, Steven and Michael, many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Audrey was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Zella, his wife, Ruth Thornton, son Deric, brothers Ronald, Robert Lee.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the abundance of prayers, calls and text message condolences.