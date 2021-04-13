Austin Scott Hanks
WEST FRANKFORT — Austin Scott Hanks, 23, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Sunday April 11, 2021, at 3:03 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00p.m. Thursday April 15, 2021, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Pastor Roger Teal officiating. Burial will be in Creal Springs Cemetery – Creal Springs, IL. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
