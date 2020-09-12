Avanell Aloffo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — Avanell (Fulton) Aloffo, 84, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia.

She was born Jan. 20, 1936, in West Frankfort, to Alexander John and Pearl Elizabeth (Criley) Fulton.

Avanell married Joseph Aloffo Sr. on Nov. 1, 1952, in Piggott, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2012.

She was a caterer for the Italian Cellar.

She attended the Methodist Church in Carterville.

Avanell is survived by her sons, Joseph (Linda Overturf) Aloffo Jr. of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Charles (Sharon) Aloffo of Marion; grandchildren, Ryan Patrick and Meghan Aloffo of Carterville, James and Gabrielle Aloffo of Elgin, South Carolina, and Jordan Aloffo of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Garcia of Centralia; sisters-in-law, Antoniette Allsop of Herrin, and Mary (Frank) Snider of Energy; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Alex and Bailey Fulton; brothers-in-law, Ronald Allsop and Joseph Garcia and sisters-in-law, Lucille and Audrey Fulton.

Services will be private. Entombment will be in Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.