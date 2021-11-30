Barbara A. Dustrude (Conover)

Barbara A. (Conover) Dustrude

1946 - 2021

JANESVILLE, WI - Barbara A. Dustrude, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in the family home in Thompsonville, Illinois on June 23, 1946. The daughter of Ralph and Phyllis (Hall) Conover. Barbara married Theodore Dustrude at the First Congregational Church in Beloit, Wisconsin on February 28, 1970.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ted Dustrude; son, Bob Dustrude; sister, Susan Conover; her beloved cats; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gayla Conover Addie.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Knob Prairie Cemetery in Akin, Illinois. Memorial donations can be made in Barbara's honor to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 Arch St., Janesville, WI, 53548.

