ANNA - Barbara A. File, 77, of Anna, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:29 p.m. at Union County Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Crain Funeral Home-Anna on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Lonnie Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Anna City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Crain Funeral Home-Anna on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Union County Animal Control. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home or memorials can be sent to Crain Funeral Home, P.O. Box 257, Anna, IL 62906.

