Barbara A. Gualdoni
1942 - 2020
MURPHYSBORO — Barbara A. Gualdoni of Murphysboro passed away on March 27, 2020, at her home after a short battle with metastatic breast cancer. Due to COVID-19, the family was unable to gather for a funeral to honor her life and say goodbye.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro.
A luncheon reception is immediately following at the Knights of Columbus Hall, next door to the church. All friends and family are welcome to join in the belated celebration of her life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.