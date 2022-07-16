 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara A. Gualdoni

1942 - 2020

MURPHYSBORO — Barbara A. Gualdoni of Murphysboro passed away on March 27, 2020, at her home after a short battle with metastatic breast cancer. Due to COVID-19, the family was unable to gather for a funeral to honor her life and say goodbye.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro.

A luncheon reception is immediately following at the Knights of Columbus Hall, next door to the church. All friends and family are welcome to join in the belated celebration of her life.

