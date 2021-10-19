Barbara A. Morgan

Oct. 24, 1939 - Oct. 16, 2021

HARRISBURG — Barbara A. Morgan, age 81, resident of Harrisburg, Illinois, passed away October 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Saline Care Center. She was born in Gorham, Illinois, on October 24, 1939, to Glenn and Alice (Burford) Smith. Barbara grew up in Hurst and graduated from Hurst - Bush High School. She lived the last 55 plus years in Harrisburg, Illinois. She taught at SIU Carbondale for over 30 years and was a retired SIU professor. Barbara also taught law at many U.S. military bases representing SIU, including teaching a semester at SIU's satellite campus in Japan. For several years, she also served as the SIU Cheerleading coach. Barbara graduated with an Associates degree from Southern Illinois College, She earned her Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate (PhD) from Southern Illinois University. Barbara was honored by Southeastern Illinois College as a Distinguished Alumni, and served on the SIC Alumni and Friends Board.

Upon retirement from SIU, she began substitute teaching for over 10 years at the Carrier Mills High School, where she was known as "Granny" by a generation of students. Barbara was a big sports fan, especially watching her sons and grandsons play basketball and baseball. The Golden Girls (Ruth Absher, Clara Ruth Ammon, Johnnie Wilkins, and Barb) enjoyed traveling to all Wildcat sporting events home and away for 10 plus years.

Barbara was a member of Mckinley Avenue Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, trustee, and various committees for over 55 years.

She is survived by two sons: Richard (Geri) Morgan of Carrier Mills, Illinois and Charlie (Pam) Morgan of Buffalo, New York; six grandchildren: Tim (Arrionna) Morgan of Buffalo, New York, Eli (Kaitlynn) Morgan of Marion, Illinois, Brittany (Kevin) Hebert of Buffalo, New York, Luke (Jackie) Morgan of Murray, Kentucky, Kirsten (Ryan) Morgan of Portland, Oregon, and Gabe (Micalea) Morgan of Marion, Illinois; six great-grandchildren: Parker and Jaxson Hebert, Wrenlee, Aiden, Reed, and Bankston Morgan. Barbara is survived by a sister, Wilma Threlkeld of Christopher, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Williams.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McKinley Avenue Baptist Church and after 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Rev. Billy Dye will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association or McKinley Avenue. Baptist Church. Services are entrusted to Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills.