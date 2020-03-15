Barbara Ann Benzek
JOHNSTON CITY — Barbara Ann Benzek, 93, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Johnston City, with Father Brian Barker officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 p.m. Monday at the church.

Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.

