Barbara Ann Downey

MURPHYSBORO — Barbara Ann (Lawhorn) Downey, 63, was surrounded by her family when she entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Services will be at noon Friday, March 6, in the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, with Pastor Danny Motta officiating. Burial will be in the Old Du Quoin Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Memorials may be made to the family.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
United Methodist Church
1500 Pine Street
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM
United Methodist Church
1500 Pine Street
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
