Barbara Ann Downey

MURPHYSBORO — Barbara Ann (Lawhorn) Downey, 63, was surrounded by her family when she entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Services will be at noon Friday, March 6, in the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, with Pastor Danny Motta officiating. Burial will be in the Old Du Quoin Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Memorials may be made to the family.