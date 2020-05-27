× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HERRIN — Barbara Ann Glasford, 84, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Barb was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Makanda, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ogle and Ethel (Blessing) Glasford. After graduating from Carbondale Community High School, Barbara joined the Navy where she was secretary to the Blue Angels, stationed at Pensacola, Florida. After completing her service in the Navy, Barbara worked at Irene's Florist, and Ramada Inn, and the Carbondale Bowl. Barb was a fantastic bowler and softball player and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Brother James Glasford and her best friend Jan See.

She is survived by her brother David (Gretchen), sisters Sherron Nance and Norma (Michael) Lager, sister in law Judy Glasford, and Aunt Inez Blessing.

As per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded, and no public service will be conducted.

Walker Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

A special thank you to Ginny Schlindwein and her family for all the care they provided over the years.

