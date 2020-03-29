MURPHYSBORO — Barbara Ann Gualdoni, 77, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence in Murphysboro.

Barbara was born July 18, 1942, in Hastings, Michigan, to Homer Bauchman and Valborg Bauchman, whom she considered her mother.

Mrs. Gualdoni was an office manager at SIU Carbondale for 31 years before her retirement.

Barbara was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, where she was a quilter with St. Andrew Quilters, a member of St. Andrew Altar Society, and a member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

She was also a member of a Bridge Club for more than 50 years.

She married Elbert Gualdoni on August 12, 1961, in Tampa, Florida, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2014.

Barbara is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Anita Kohlfeld-Brummet and Steven Brummet of St. Charles, Missouri, and Denise (Gualdoni) Stoen and Dalen Stoen of Lake Stevens, Washington;three grandchildren, Valerie (Keith) Murphy, Natalie (Andrew) Merrifield, and Dylan Kohlfeld; and two great-grandchildren, Alana Murphy and Jessica Murphy;two brothers, James Brown of Hastings, Michigan and Tom Brown of Danberry, Connecticut; and one sister, Trudy Parker.