MURPHYSBORO — Barbara Ann Gualdoni, 77, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence in Murphysboro.
Barbara was born July 18, 1942, in Hastings, Michigan, to Homer Bauchman and Valborg Bauchman, whom she considered her mother.
Mrs. Gualdoni was an office manager at SIU Carbondale for 31 years before her retirement.
Barbara was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, where she was a quilter with St. Andrew Quilters, a member of St. Andrew Altar Society, and a member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.
She was also a member of a Bridge Club for more than 50 years.
You have free articles remaining.
She married Elbert Gualdoni on August 12, 1961, in Tampa, Florida, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2014.
Barbara is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Anita Kohlfeld-Brummet and Steven Brummet of St. Charles, Missouri, and Denise (Gualdoni) Stoen and Dalen Stoen of Lake Stevens, Washington;three grandchildren, Valerie (Keith) Murphy, Natalie (Andrew) Merrifield, and Dylan Kohlfeld; and two great-grandchildren, Alana Murphy and Jessica Murphy;two brothers, James Brown of Hastings, Michigan and Tom Brown of Danberry, Connecticut; and one sister, Trudy Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.
Private services have been conducted for the family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the St. Andrew Quilters or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. Memorial donations may be mailed to Pettett Funeral Home, 1418 South St., Murphysboro, IL 61966.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.