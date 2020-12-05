It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, Barbara Ann Kigin, of Marion, on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 87.

Barbara was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Springfield, Illinois, to Raymond and Lillian Kyle. She grew up in Terre Haute, Indiana, the eldest of four children, and only daughter.

When Barbara was 3 years old, she told her mother that she wanted to be a nurse. After graduating as valedictorian of St. Patrick's High School, she attended St. Anthony's Hospital School of Nursing in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she was awarded her nursing cap in 1954. What followed was a lifetime devotion to caring for patients, particularly mothers and their newborn babies as an obstetric nurse in a career that spanned more than 30 years.

Barbara married the love of her life, James “Jim” Kigin on July 28, 1954. They started their family in Terre Haute and later settled in Marion, where they raised eight children. Barbara and Jim were married 49 years before his passing in 2003. Wherever there was the one, there was the other - hand in hand, faithfully committed and devoted to one another. "We, her children, find comfort in knowing that our mother and father lived together in happiness and now rest together in peace."