Barbara E. Stegle Sweitzer

COBDEN — Barbara Ellen Stegle Sweitzer was born June 17, 1923, in Cobden. Barbara was the daughter of John and Josephine Cerny Stegle. She passed away from COVID-19 at age 97 years on Dec. 2, 2020, in Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth. Strengthened by the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, Barbara peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord.

Barbara married Walter L. Sweitzer on Dec. 23, 1948, in Cobden. Walter passed away Aug. 24, 1978.

Barbara is survived by one son, Joe Sweitzer (Katherine) of Cobden; five daughters, Sharlotte Dammerman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sheryl Anne Kula (Charlie) of Buncombe, Bobbie Sweitzer (Stephen Small) of Chicago, Sandra Sweitzer (Harvey Neverman) of Decatur, and Sonya Sweitzer-Bradley of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Edlein Dillow of Anna, and Emma Lee Harris of Glen Carbon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Gary and Joe Sweitzer, Rachel Colwell, Ryan and Brandon Dammerman, Stephanie Anne Kula, Stacie Anne Webb, Sydney, Sheridan and Schuler Small and Brooks Bradley; nine great-grandchildren, Theron and Lauren Sweitzer, Joey and Lillian Sweitzer, Arillia Colwell, Lucy Dammerman, Margaret and Helen Dammerman and Madeline Anne Webb; and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.