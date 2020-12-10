Barbara E. Stegle Sweitzer

COBDEN — Barbara Ellen Stegle Sweitzer was born June 17, 1923, in Cobden. Barbara was the daughter of John and Josephine Cerny Stegle. She passed away from COVID-19 at age 97 years on Dec. 2, 2020, in Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth. Strengthened by the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, Barbara peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord.
Barbara married Walter L. Sweitzer on Dec. 23, 1948, in Cobden. Walter passed away Aug. 24, 1978.
Barbara is survived by one son, Joe Sweitzer (Katherine) of Cobden; five daughters, Sharlotte Dammerman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sheryl Anne Kula (Charlie) of Buncombe, Bobbie Sweitzer (Stephen Small) of Chicago, Sandra Sweitzer (Harvey Neverman) of Decatur, and Sonya Sweitzer-Bradley of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Edlein Dillow of Anna, and Emma Lee Harris of Glen Carbon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Gary and Joe Sweitzer, Rachel Colwell, Ryan and Brandon Dammerman, Stephanie Anne Kula, Stacie Anne Webb, Sydney, Sheridan and Schuler Small and Brooks Bradley; nine great-grandchildren, Theron and Lauren Sweitzer, Joey and Lillian Sweitzer, Arillia Colwell, Lucy Dammerman, Margaret and Helen Dammerman and Madeline Anne Webb; and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter L. Sweitzer; two brothers, Edward and John J. Stegle; one infant sister, Laura May Stegle; and son-in-law, Gary Dammerman.
Barbara attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated as valedictorian of Cobden High School in 1941. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cobden. For many years she quilted with St. Mary's Catholic Church quilting group. Barbara loved birds and crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader.
There will be a private family rosary and Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cobden, with Father Uriel Salamanca officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Cobden.
Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
