Barbara Eaglen Grace

1949 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Barbara Eaglen Grace, 73, of Carbondale, peacefully passed from this life on Oct. 16, 2022, at home, with her husband, Charles, by her side. She is also survived by her daughter Katey, her granddaughter, Gemma Rose, and her stepson Chip.

She was born on July 30, 1949, in Danville and her family lived in Pekin. Her mother, Delores Hack Eaglen, and her father, Robert L. Eaglen predeceased her. Barbara was the oldest of six sisters. Sue Childress, Janet Osterman, Marcie Stuckel, and Amy Eaglen all live in Central Illinois and Terri Leach in Montana.

Barbara attended college at SIU-Carbondale and obtained her B.S. degree and Master's Degree in early childhood education there. She went to work there as an instructor and transitioned into early childhood programs.

After 30 years at SIU-C she retired as Director of the Southern Region Pre-Kindergarten Program, which she developed and which was a collaboration between the university and four southern Illinois Counties' pre-kindergarten programs. There were numerous teachers and staff that were employed, and she loved them all.

A Celebration of Life is the family's desire and will be planned and announced by Meredith Funeral Home of Carbondale. The family greatly appreciates the assistance of Meredith Funeral Home. The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter is the family choice of donation.

To leave a story or memory of Barbara visit www.meredithfh.com.