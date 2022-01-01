Barbara Fay Warren

March 21, 1936 - Dec. 22, 2021

JOHNSTON CITY — Barbara Fay Warren, 85, of Johnston City, IL, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. She was a member of the Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church.

Barbara was born March 21, 1936, east of Johnston City, to Clay and Lola (Adkisson) Fowler. She was a 1954 graduate of Johnston City High School. In 1956, she married Wayne Warren. They lived south of Johnston City, at New Virginia, during their married life. When her husband died, Barb moved into town.

Barb worked for many years at Giles Electric in Marion. She was a member of the Rebekah's. Barb also devoted much of her adult life working on the Fowler genealogy and the Fowler reunions.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two stepsons, Charles and Bill Warren, and her brother Loren Fowler. She is survived by two nephews, Steve and Alan Fowler and their families; and "cousins," Alan, Larry, and Brent Potts, and Susan Smith, and their families.

The family would like to express appreciation to the Rogers family for their years of friendship to "Aunt Bobbi," and to her neighbors, Jack and Joy Helfrich for their kindness and concern.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday January 4, 2022, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Gary Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Whiteash Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons International.

To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.