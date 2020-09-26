× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Barbara Gale Brock, 85, formerly of Marion, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Allure of Prophetstown.

Barbara was born Oct. 28, 1934, in Marion, the daughter of Jesse Ray and Edith (Atwood) Adams.

She married Wendell Brock and he preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2005.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Marion.

While living in Michigan she worked at the State Hospital and later she worked at Lazurus in West Virginia.

Survivors include her sons, Steven Smith (Roberta) of Geneseo, and Brian Smith (Kim) of Prophetstown; five grandchildren, Stephanie Hancks, Robert Smith, Nick Crocker (Keirra), Jaimee Wolf, Rebekah Gravila (Michael); eight great- grandchildren, Samantha Hancks, Caleb Wolf, Khloee Wolf, Cash Wolf, Kenley Crocker, Ella Crocker, Ava Gravila, Hattie Jo Gravila; brother, Charles Wayne Adams of Texas; sister, Donna Jones (John) of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendell Brock; brothers, Harold Adams, Paul Adams; and sisters, Betty Ford and Virginia Vinson.