Barbara H. Grosvenor

Barbara H. Grosvenor

MURPHYSBORO — Barbara Helen (Loy) Grosvenor, 93, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away on Sunday March 13, 2022, at Manor Court in Carbondale, IL.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com

