MARION — Barbara J. McAlister, age 78, of Marion, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The graveside service will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery of Carterville, with Pastor John Holst presiding. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 11 a.m.

Interment will follow near her parents in Oakwood Cemetery.

It has been requested by the family for those who prefer to make a memorial contributions be to one or all suggested; “Zion United Church of Christ”, “Marion Lioness Club” or “Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority”. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the cemetery and funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the graveside service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.