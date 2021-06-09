Barbara Jean Cloud

Oct. 24, 1944 - June 7, 2021

ROYALTON - Barbara Jean Cloud, 76, of Royalton passed away at 8:55 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Barbara was born October 24, 1944 in Chicago to Clarence and Jane (Rice) Wangerin.

She married James Everett Cloud October 31, 1962 in Nashville, IL. He preceded her in death January 1, 2011.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Cloud of Royalton; two granddaughters: Julie Reed of Cartersville, GA, Lindsey Cloud of Makanda; three great-grandchildren: Zakyra, Devon Hopkins and Elijah Reed of Cartersville, GA.

Her parents and grandparents, Russell and Jessie (Wright) Rice also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Cloud was a member of the United Church of God in Cape Girardeau and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Memorial services for Mrs. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Vantrease Funeral Home in Royalton with Reverend Doug Collison officiating. Visiting hours are from 9 to 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.