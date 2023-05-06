Barbara Jean Elkins

May 15, 1931 - May 3, 2023

CAMBRIA — Barbara Jean Elkins, 91, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Cambria, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville, with Pastor Zach Nave officiating.

Barbara was born May 15, 1931, in Hurst, to John "Dan" and Carrie (Strunk) Hooker. She married Howard "Gene" Elkins on Sept. 17, 1951, in Cambria. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1997. Gene remained the greatest love of her life.

She is survived by her son, Martin (Joan) Elkins of St. Louis; daughter, Denise (John) Steffy of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Andrew Elkins (fiancée, Linh Hua) of Los Angeles, California, Glen (Katy) Elkins of Arvada, Colorado, Lauren (Matt) Guenther of Nashville, Tennessee, Andrea (Asa) Buck of Opdyke, Illinois, and Christina (Brian) Pierce of Wentzville, Missouri; six great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Johnny) Richmond of Herrin; sister-in-law, Glenda Hooker; brothers-in-law, Don Elkins and Dick Elkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eight siblings.

In her earlier days, Barbara worked at Allen Industries. She later worked at the J.C. Penny offices in Mount Vernon.

Barbara was known for her cooking – everyone loved it! If you knew her, then you knew that Barbara prided herself on how clean her house always was. She was a strong, independent person, who loved spending time with her family. Barbara also enjoyed antiquing with her sister and sister-in-law.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.