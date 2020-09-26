Barbara Jean Harry

She was born in Murphysboro, in 1931, to Harvey and Ellie Mae Mohler and married her high school sweetheart, Dale Harry, on Dec. 30, 1950. She and Dale left Murphysboro and moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1965.

In 1972, Barbara went to work for Neurology Associates, P.A. and retired 24 years later, a fulfilling career working with the many talented neurologists. The patients were always welcomed by her warm smile and compassionate nature. She will be missed by all who knew her. All were welcome in her life with open arms and her generosity knew no limits, always smiling with the patience of a saint. When not caring for all the children, she was exercising with her friends or working the crossword puzzles and reading.