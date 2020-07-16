CARBONDALE — Barbara Jean Lesar, 100, of Aurora, Colorado, died early on Feb. 17, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Aurora.
She was born March 30, 1919, in a Wisconsin farmhouse, as the first identical twin with her sister, Louise, to Ryland Benson and Anna Wishek Benson.
Barbara grew up in Whittier, California, graduated from Whittier Union High School and received her associate degree at Fullerton Junior College.
She became executive secretary to the President of Whittier College where she met her future husband.
She married Richard M. Thomas on Feb. 7, 1943, and they both took positions in Connecticut until the end of World War II. They returned to Whittier, built their own home in the country and raised three children, Laurel, Richard and Rebecca. Barbara became executive secretary to the assistant dean of UCLA Extension while her husband completed doctoral studies at UCLA, when the family moved to Pacific Palisades. Her husband's assignment to overseas duty for the U.S. Agency for International Development moved the family to Salsbury, Southern Rhodesia, and later to the mountains of Kenya in the early 1960s.
Upon returning to the United States, her husband became faculty at Southern Illinois University and they moved to Carbondale. She and her husband Richard returned to Africa each time he had a sabbatical from SIU to help build refugee camps in Lusaka, Zambia and to continue their involvement in community development. They hosted African students coming to study at SIU in their home for years and added to their collection of African art.
Barbara involved herself with the Carbondale Garden Club, became a Master Gardener and Flower Show Judge. She helped design the Japanese garden for the public Library and created a floral arrangement each Sunday for the Unitarian Church for many years.
Barbara contributed to the design of the new Unitarian Church and served on the board of WSIU Public Television, among many community activities over the decades. She supported the Hiram Lesar Law School, Morris Library, University Museum, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, several SIU Colleges and the SIU Foundation.
An avid Saluki fan, she had season tickets for basketball and football games and enjoyed attending games with friends. Her lifelong interests were in sports as an avid tennis and golf player, in music playing the piano and singing in choirs, in art through collecting the works of friends and students, and in fashion by sewing and home décor all kept her busy improving her environment.
In 1987 she married Hiram Lesar, Dean of the SIU Law School and moved to his home in Carbondale, where she continued to live after his death until 2016.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; by her mother; by her sister, Joan; and brother, Reese; by her daughter Becky; and stepson, Byron.
She is survived by twin sister, Louise; and her extended family, by daughter, Laurel, grandson, Loy, and by granddaughters, Heather and Hillary; by son, Richard and wife, Maria, grandson, Robert and wife, Caryn, and grandson, Ryan; by daughter, Rebecca's husband, Steve, and grandson, Peter and wife, Amanda, by grandson Marton and wife, Tran, and by granddaughter, Brigitta and husband, James. Barbara's children had 11 great-grandchildren at the time of her death. Other survivors include the Hiram Lesar family, stepson, James and wife, May, and granddaughter, Jennifer, and husband, Matthew; by stepson, Keith and wife, Florence, and daughter, Michelle and husband, James, and daughter, Naomi and husband Kevin; and by Byron's son, Norman who combined have four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for the future in Carbondale once people are able to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local hospice organization.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.