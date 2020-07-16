Barbara Jean Lesar

Barbara involved herself with the Carbondale Garden Club, became a Master Gardener and Flower Show Judge. She helped design the Japanese garden for the public Library and created a floral arrangement each Sunday for the Unitarian Church for many years.

Barbara contributed to the design of the new Unitarian Church and served on the board of WSIU Public Television, among many community activities over the decades. She supported the Hiram Lesar Law School, Morris Library, University Museum, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, several SIU Colleges and the SIU Foundation.

An avid Saluki fan, she had season tickets for basketball and football games and enjoyed attending games with friends. Her lifelong interests were in sports as an avid tennis and golf player, in music playing the piano and singing in choirs, in art through collecting the works of friends and students, and in fashion by sewing and home décor all kept her busy improving her environment.

In 1987 she married Hiram Lesar, Dean of the SIU Law School and moved to his home in Carbondale, where she continued to live after his death until 2016.

She was preceded in death by both husbands; by her mother; by her sister, Joan; and brother, Reese; by her daughter Becky; and stepson, Byron.