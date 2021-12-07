Barbara Kay Sumner

Jan. 1, 1948 - Dec. 2, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Barbara Kay Sumner, 73, of Murphysboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Carbondale. Barbara was born in Murphysboro on January 1, 1948, a daughter to the late Arnold and Arlene Anna Marie (Miesner) Heins Thies. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Sumner on February 19, 1966, in Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, IL. Robert survives of Murphysboro.

Barbara was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Murphysboro, she was a retired school teacher and taught 2nd grade at Unity Point School in Carbondale, IL, for many years.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Murphysboro, Rev. William Engfehr will officiate; burial will follow at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, and from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at the church. Barbara's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, memorials will be accepted at the funeral home and church.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Carrie and Patrick Beach of Overland Park, KS, & Traci and Scott Grant of Andover, KS; one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Kara Sumner of Imperial, MO; one sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Malcolm Todd of Murphysboro; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Diana Heins of Waterloo, IL; eight grandchildren: Samuel, Lucas and Naomi Beach, Kaylee Menke, and Hannah Grant and Alexis, Emma and Norah Sumner.

