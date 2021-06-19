Barbara Lee Shaw

June 24, 1951 - June 16, 2021

ELKVILLE — Barbara Lee Shaw, 69, of Elkville, passed away at 8:24 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Evelyn's House - BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO.

Barb had worked for many years at Downs and Sons Furniture and Wilson's Home Furnishings as a decorator and in furniture sales. She finished her career as an Optician at Southern Illinois Eyecare. Barb had been a member of the Elkville Christian Church.

She was born June 24, 1951, in Du Quoin, IL, the daughter of Betty Jo King.

She married Dale Lee Shaw on April 28, 1973, at Elkville, IL and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Angie Lesser and husband Mike and their daughter, Sophie of Kirkwood, MO; one son, Justin Shaw of Washington, DC, and his children with Stacy, Madison and Elias Shaw of Carterville; and one sister, Deb Finney of Springfield, IL. She was like a second mother to: Adam, Katie, and Rachel Downs.

She was preceded in death by her mother and husband.