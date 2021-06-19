 Skip to main content
Barbara Lee Shaw
Barbara Lee Shaw

Barbara Lee Shaw

Barbara Lee Shaw

June 24, 1951 - June 16, 2021

ELKVILLE — Barbara Lee Shaw, 69, of Elkville, passed away at 8:24 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Evelyn's House - BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO.

Barb had worked for many years at Downs and Sons Furniture and Wilson's Home Furnishings as a decorator and in furniture sales. She finished her career as an Optician at Southern Illinois Eyecare. Barb had been a member of the Elkville Christian Church.

She was born June 24, 1951, in Du Quoin, IL, the daughter of Betty Jo King.

She married Dale Lee Shaw on April 28, 1973, at Elkville, IL and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Angie Lesser and husband Mike and their daughter, Sophie of Kirkwood, MO; one son, Justin Shaw of Washington, DC, and his children with Stacy, Madison and Elias Shaw of Carterville; and one sister, Deb Finney of Springfield, IL. She was like a second mother to: Adam, Katie, and Rachel Downs.

She was preceded in death by her mother and husband.

A Celebration of Life service for Barb and Dale Shaw will be at 10:00 a.m, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Bro. Gary Pruitt officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in the Elkville Cemetery at Elkville, IL.

Friends may make memorials to the Siteman Cancer Center or Evelyn's House and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

