Barbara Lee Shaw
June 24, 1951 - June 16, 2021
ELKVILLE — Barbara Lee Shaw, 69, of Elkville, passed away at 8:24 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Evelyn's House - BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO.
Barb had worked for many years at Downs and Sons Furniture and Wilson's Home Furnishings as a decorator and in furniture sales. She finished her career as an Optician at Southern Illinois Eyecare. Barb had been a member of the Elkville Christian Church.
She was born June 24, 1951, in Du Quoin, IL, the daughter of Betty Jo King.
She married Dale Lee Shaw on April 28, 1973, at Elkville, IL and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2020.
She is survived by one daughter, Angie Lesser and husband Mike and their daughter, Sophie of Kirkwood, MO; one son, Justin Shaw of Washington, DC, and his children with Stacy, Madison and Elias Shaw of Carterville; and one sister, Deb Finney of Springfield, IL. She was like a second mother to: Adam, Katie, and Rachel Downs.
She was preceded in death by her mother and husband.
A Celebration of Life service for Barb and Dale Shaw will be at 10:00 a.m, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Bro. Gary Pruitt officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.
Burial will be in the Elkville Cemetery at Elkville, IL.
Friends may make memorials to the Siteman Cancer Center or Evelyn's House and will be accepted at the funeral home.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.